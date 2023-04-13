The world’s greatest snooker players will gather in Sheffield this weekend for one of the biggest events in the UK’s sporting calendar.

Ronnie O'Sullivan will be back at the Crucible to defend the title he won for a record-equalling seventh time last year.

The 2023 Cazoo World Snooker Championship will be held from April 15 to May 1 – the 47th consecutive year it has been held in the famous Crucible Theatre.

First held in 1927, it is the longest-running and most prestigious tournament in professional snooker, with a prize fund of £2,395,000, of which the winner will receive £500,000.

Last year saw world number one Ronnie O'Sullivan defeat Judd Trump in the final to equal Stephen Hendry’s record of seven championships.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event.

How do players qualify for the World Championships?

The top 16 players from the snooker world rankings qualify automatically, although Chinese top-16 player Zhao Xintong is currently suspended. This year it meant guaranteed places in the first round for Ronnie O'Sullivan, Ding Junhui, Luca Brecel, Mark Williams, Judd Trump, Jack Lisowski, Robert Milkins, Shaun Murphy, Mark Allen, Stuart Bingham, Ali Carter, Neil Robertson, Kyren Wilson, John Higgins, Gary Wilson and Mark Selby.

They are joined by another 16 players who win through the 128-strong qualification tournament. This year the players who progressed from the competition held at the English Institute of Sport from April 3-12 were: Pang Junxu, Hossein Vafae, Ricky Walden, Jimmy Robertson, Anthony McGill, Noppon Saengkham, Joe Perry, Si Jiahui, Fan Zhengyi, David Gilbert, Jak Jones, Wu Yize, Ryan Day, David Grace, Elliot Slessor and Matthew Selt.

Fan Zhengyi, Jak Jones, Pang Junxu, Si Jiahui, and Wu Yize will are all making their Crucible debuts.

What Scots are involved?

Only two Scottish players made the grade this year, with Anthony McGill advancing from the qualifying rounds to join four-time champion John Higgins in the first round proper.

Can I watch the Snooker World Championships on television?

The BBC will once again be broadcasting live coverage across BBC1, BBC2, the Red Button and the iPlayer. There will also be highlights programmes every evening to catch up on the day’s action.

What is the first round draw?

The first-round draw took place on BBC Radio 5 Live on April 13, hosted by Rob Walker. Here are the matches and when they are scheduled to be played.

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Pang Junxu (April 15)

Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei (April 16 and 17)

Luca Brecel v Ricky Walden (April 15 and 16)

Mark Williams v Jimmy Robertson (April 16 and 17)

Judd Trump v Anthony McGill (April 18 and 19)

Jack Lisowski v Noppon Saengkham (April 18 and 19)

Robert Milkins v Joe Perry (April 17 and 18)

Shaun Murphy v Si Jiahui (April 19 and 20)

Mark Allen v Fan Zhengyi (April 17)

Stuart Bingham v David Gilbert (April 15 and 16)

Ali Carter v Jak Jones (April 15 and 16)

Neil Robertson v Wu Yize (April 15 and 16)

Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day (April 19)

John Higgins v David Grace (April 17 and 18)

Gary Wilson v Elliot Slessor (April 18)

Mark Selby v Matthew Selt (April 19 and 20)

Who has won the most World Championships?

Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O’Sullivan jointly hold the record for the most world titles in the modern era, having won the tournament seven times each. Hendry is also the youngest ever winner, having been only 21 when he claimed his first title in 1990.

Ray Reardon and Steve Davis have each won six titles, while John Higgins and Mark Selby have won four, with John Spencer and Mark Williams having claimed three.

So, if Ronnie O’Sullivan wins this year’s tournament he’ll pull ahead of Stephen Hendry for the record of most titles.

How many 147s have there been at the World Snooker Championship?

There have only ever been 12 maximum breaks in the history of the competition, with Ronnie O'Sullivan and Stephen Hendry recording three each.

The other players to have achieved the ultimate snooker feat are John Higgins, Ali Carter, Mark Williams, Jimmy White and Cliff Thorburn. Australian player Neil Robertson became the last member of the 147 club in the 2022 championships.

What’s the prize money?

A total of £2.395 million in money is up for grabs at the World Snooker Championship, with the winner handed a cheque for a hefty £500,000.

The runner-up gets a consolation cheque for £200,000, the semi-finalists £100,000, quarter-finalists £30,000, second round players £30,000, and even those who fail to win a match are handed £20,000.