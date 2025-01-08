Snooker players are amongst the wealthiest sportspeople on the planet - a single World Championship title earns you a hefty £500,000.

It’s a sport which has seen prize money soar in recent years thanks to television and sponsorship deals, with increasing interest in China and the Far East bolstering the tournament coffers even more.

Last year alone three players - Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson and Ronnie O’Sullivan - took home more than a million pounds in prize money.

We’ve taken a look at the players who have won the most prize money in the history of the sport, with their true net worth being around 50 per cent more due to sponsorship, exhibition games, advertising deals, investments and media work.

Here are the 13 richest, as of the start of the Masters in January 2025.

1 . Ronnie O'Sullivan Current world number one and seven times World Champion Ronnie O'Sullivan holds most of the records in snooker - including the most prize money. He's earned a remarkable £14,625,634 since turning pro at the age opf 16 in 1992.

2 . John Higgins Wizard of Wishaw John Higgins may not be able to match fellow-Scot Stephen Hendry when it comes to tournament wins, but his longevity and consistancy means he's the second highest earning snooker player of all time. He's banked £10,040,919 over a glittering career.

3 . Judd Trump With 30 ranking titles and five Triple Crown titles on his CV, Judd Trump has banked £8,916,454 in his career. Last year saw the world number one overtake Stephen Hendry to take the third spot on the all-time list.