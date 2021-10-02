Shinty: James Pringle double helps Skye lift Ballimore Cup trophy in Fort William

Ross Forbes gave Beauly an early lead but James Pringle gave Skye an interval advantage before Sam Macphee’s late shot sealed the win for Skye skipper Jordan Murchison to lift the trophy.

Kinlochshiel edged Caberfeidh 2-1 to reach the cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final with John MacRae scoring twice. Kevin Bartlett hit a late counter.

Kilmallie were 3-2 victors in their Mowi League A derby with Lochaber thanks to Michael Rodger’s hat-trick. Ben Delaney and Conor Sweeney gave Lochaber a short-live lead. Kilmallie’s Stuart Callison and Lochaber’s Barry MacDonald were sent-off.

Kingussie beat Strathglass 7-0 in their Mowi League B clash. Roddy Young scored twice with James Falconer, Savio Genini, Ruaridh Anderson, Barrie Dallas and Dylan Borthwick also netting. Lovat were unable to field a team at Newtonmore, and neith could Inverary at Kyles Athletic.

Oban Camanachd’s Mowi League C derby with Oban Celtic was a covid postponement.