Scottish Thistles give Greenway great start as national netball coach with win over Barbados

(Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

New head coach Tamsin Greenway could not have hoped for a better start to her reign, the Thistles coming out on top comfortably at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena.

Like a lot of sports, the last couple of years have been tough for netball, but this was a very positive outing for the hosts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was starting goal attack Niamh McCall and starting goal shooter Emma Barrie who led the way in the first half.

Their points helped the Scots lead 17-5 after quarter one and by half-time, with the duo still going well, their team had extended the advantage to 41-14.

Greenway used her bench in the second half and a batch of players made debuts throughout the game, Scotland eventually winning by 42 points.

The two teams meet again on Friday evening (7.30pm).