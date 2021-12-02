Scottish Thistles give Greenway great start as national netball coach with win over Barbados

The Scottish Thistles played with great energy as they returned to competitive international netball with a bang with a thumping 74-32 victory over Barbados on Thursday evening.

By Gary Heatly
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 9:06 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 9:08 pm
(Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

New head coach Tamsin Greenway could not have hoped for a better start to her reign, the Thistles coming out on top comfortably at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena.

Like a lot of sports, the last couple of years have been tough for netball, but this was a very positive outing for the hosts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It was starting goal attack Niamh McCall and starting goal shooter Emma Barrie who led the way in the first half.

Their points helped the Scots lead 17-5 after quarter one and by half-time, with the duo still going well, their team had extended the advantage to 41-14.

Greenway used her bench in the second half and a batch of players made debuts throughout the game, Scotland eventually winning by 42 points.

The two teams meet again on Friday evening (7.30pm).

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today.

BarbadosGlasgow
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.