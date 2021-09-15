Scottish hockey champions withdraw from EuroHockey League Cup, Grange cite covid travel restrictions to Belgium

Grange have withdrawn from the EuroHockey League Cup

Scotland’s champions had been due to play SV Arminen, but the Austrians will receive a bye into the second round.

Martin Shepherdson, Grange manager, said: "The ever-changing travel restrictions and not knowing what they might be by the end of the month make it impossible for us to travel to Belgium with any certainty, in particular it is not feasible with the current quarantine and testing regulations, it would be too complicated and expensive. It is very disappointing."

Although the European Hockey Federation will not impose any direct punishment for the withdrawal, Grange will not earn any ranking points. Scotland are eighth above Ireland, Belarus and Austria, but a drop to 12th would man falling out of the EHL entirely.

In addition, Wildcats have withdrawn from the second tier Trophy and neither Clydesdale Western nor Edinburgh University will play at the lower Challenge level.