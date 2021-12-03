Scotland seal series victory in netball Test against Barbados with comfortable 74-35 win

The Scottish Thistles netball team completed a 2-0 series triumph over Barbados with a comfortable 74-35 victory in the second Test last night.

By Gary Heatly
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 9:10 pm
Claire Maxwell of Scotland (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for Vitality)

On Thursday evening the Scots had won 74-32 in the first Test and, as a result, headed into Friday’s match as big favourites at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena.

Head coach Tamsin Greenway named the same started seven as 24 hours earlier and the Scots again got off to a flying start.

Goal attack Niamh McCall bagged the first goal early on and that got the Thistles going and they led 19-4 after the first quarter.

By half-time the home side were 35-14 up and that allowed Greenway to tinker with the line-up and try different combinations.

Claire Maxwell’s side never took their foot off the gas and came out on top by 39 points, vice-captain Emily Nicholl named player of the match.

Earlier in the day, the Thistles under-21s defeated the Isle of Man 81-25 at the same venue.

