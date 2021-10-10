Scotland name final 15-man squad for T20 World Cup as two drop out and one reserve flies in

Scotland start their T20 World Cup campaign against Bangladesh next Sunday (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

From the squad of 17 who have taken part in the warm-up matches in the UAE, seamer Chris Sole and batter Oli Hairs are the two who miss out on final selection.

Sole will remain with the squad as a reserve but, following a shoulder injury sustained against Papua New Guinea on Friday, top order batter Oli Hairs will return to the UK for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be replaced as a travelling reserve by 23-year-old Durham right-hander Michael Jones, who will fly out immediately to join up with the squad.

“It’s been a very tough decision because we have a lot of depth currently in Scottish cricket,” explained Burger.

“There’s a lot of skill, talent, versatility and adaptability within the squad and many of them have put their hands up at various times recently, We’ve also tried over the last 18 months, even during Covid, to look forward to this World Cup and think what the combinations would be."

Scotland have had a successful start to their World Cup build up, winning all three of their matches played in Cricket World Cup League 2 in Oman, before taking wins over Ireland and Papua New Guinea this week and suffering just one loss against Namibia.

They have two further warm-up matches before the competition starts with matches against the Netherlands and Namibia on Tuesday and Thursday.

Scotland face Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman in round one of the World Cup with the top two teams from the group progressing to the Super 12s.

Scotland squad: Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt.