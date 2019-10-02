Scotland international Anne Symons to teach bridge in Falkirk

A Scots international bridge player will begin to host classes this month teaching people how to play the game in Falkirk.

Falkirk Bridge Club member and former club president Anne Symons has returned from the World Championship in China where she was part of the Scottish women’s team playing for the Venice Cup.

Starting on Monday, Anne will be passing on her knowledge and expertise as she begins running classes offering tuition to new players or those wishing to improve their skills at Arnotdale in Dollar Park, 7.30-9pm.

Anne, who lives in Polmont, learned to play at Falkirk Bridge Club and was taught by the late Bill Mitchell.

The club is struggling and is seeking new members after almost being forced to fold at last month’s EGM. Falkirk Bridge club has recently moved premises from Falkirk Rugby Club to Arnotdale.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the sessions contact Anne on 07816197357 or anne.symons6@gmail.com.