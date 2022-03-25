Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Practice delayed amid reports of terrorist attack as fire burns near F1 circuit in Jeddah

Formula One is awaiting news from the Saudi Arabian authorities after a blaze broke out 12 miles from the Jeddah circuit following a reported terrorist attack.

By Walter Monk
Friday, 25th March 2022, 5:42 pm

Smoke billowed across the track, reportedly from an oil depot, as Lewis Hamilton and his fellow F1 drivers took part in the opening running of the weekend.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but it comes only days after an attack on an oil depot in Jeddah.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished fastest in the opening session ahead of world champion Verstappen. Hamilton was ninth for Mercedes.

An Aramco oil depot close to the circuit is seen in flames following an incident during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 25, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

The second running was due to start at 8pm (5pm UK) but was expected to be delayed by around 15 minutes as the drivers and team principals were called to see F1 boss Stefano Domenicali, who has briefed them on this evening's events and how they are being handled by the local authorities.

World champion Max Verstappen reported to his Red Bull team over the radio that he could detect the smoke during first practice.

"I smell a bit of a burning feeling," said the Dutchman. "I am not sure if it is my car, or another car."

His engineer Gianpiero Lambiase replied: "We are happy it is not your car."

An F1 spokesman said: "The position at the moment is that we are waiting for further information from the authorities on what has happened."

The al-Masirah satellite news channel run by Yemen's Houthi rebels said more details would be released later about their attacks while not immediately claiming the Houthis were behind the Jiddah fire.

