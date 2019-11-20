Ryan Martin: American boxer hit with four-year ban after failing drugs test following Josh Taylor fight

American boxer Ryan Martin has been banned for four years after testing positive for "prohibited substances" in the aftermath of a fight against Josh Taylor.





Taylor, who made Scottish boxing history last month after becoming a double world champion at London’s O2 Arena with victory over Regis Prograis, defeated Martin on November 3 2018 at Glasgow's SSE Hydro by technical knock-out.

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has now revealed that the Ohio-born boxer tested positive for the presence of "prohibited substances androsterone and etiocholanone (metabolites of testosterone)" following the in-competition test.

Martin was charged with an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) as a result of the positive test.

UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead said: “With the number of cases we are currently seeing where an athlete is claiming their failed test is due to contaminated supplements, it is vital all athletes check and double check any supplements they plan to use.

“UKAD would always promote a food-first approach to nutrition. Where supplements are deemed a requirement, the ingredients should be checked against the WADA Prohibited List and the supplement itself checked on Informed Sport. If in any doubt, it is simply not worth the risk.”

Martin's period of suspension will run from November 3 2018 until midnight on November 2 2022.