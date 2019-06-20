Railway Inn and Platform Lounge ladies bring darts title back to Dennyloanhead

The last time someone other than the Railway Inn and Platform Lounge Ladies Darts Team landed the Stirling Ladies Darts League John Major was the Prime Minister, football was ‘coming home’ for Euro 96 in England and Independence Day was in cinemas.

For the following 22 years the league title has found its way back to Glasgow Road in Dennyloanhead.

This year is yet another and as well as the League, the team has also landed the Champions Cup, four Woman Team and Triples, Doubles and Singles titles.

The team consists of: Rona Kidd, Heather Ross (Capt), Sharon Macfarlane, Annette Brodie, Catherine Yorston, Anne Paterson, Louise Russell, Julie Cameron, Michelle Russell, Jenni Tully, Lynn Morrison, Margaret Smith, Heather Macgregor and Bridget Carruthers.