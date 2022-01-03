Peter 'Snakebite' Wright lands second World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

Peter Wright with the Sid Waddell Trophy after victory against Michael Smith during day sixteen of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. (John Walton/PA Wire).

Wright landed the Sid Waddell trophy to add to his 2020 title – and £500,000 prize pot with a 7-5 win over Michael Smith.

The colourful character said he was “over the moon” with the win.

He added: “Mike and I didn’t perform how we can, I can’t explain what went wrong for 90 per cent of the match and kept swapping darts, trying to find something.

“The atmosphere was affecting my darts badly – and Michael’s as well – but it will be Michael’s turn soon,” the reigning matchplay champion told Sky Sports.

The match did also include one of the worst legs of darts in the tournament with Smith taking the match’s second despite missing 12 doubles and throwing 28 to check-out at double one.

Wright, originally from Livingston, complained of a draught across the stage but regardless, the former champion moved into a 2-0 lead but was quickly levelled by Smith who found his range and went on a run of 180s in seven consecutive legs to level at 2-2 – though ‘Snakebite’ had thrown for the fourth set and a 3-1 lead but missed at double eight.

The fifth prove to be just as tight as the one before and Wright held throw and took the set to move 3-2 ahead, but Smith embarked on a streak of five legs to level and move 4-3 ahead of the best of 13 final.

Wright’s match was reminiscent of his semi-final against fellow Scotsman Gary Anderson where he led early, before Anderson rallied. The now Suffolk based player emerged victorious on Sunday night but Smith proved even tougher opposition.

Wright levelled twice including a comeback in the tenth set from two legs down to go 5-5 as the final flip-flopped before he moved into a two-leg lead of his own in set 11, which he converted to move one set from a second world title.

The eight-leg winning run proved pivotal in turning his final around from trailing 5-4 and 2-0 down in the tenth set and while Smith took the third leg in set 12 to stem the flow, Wright clinched the next for the Sid Waddell trophy.

