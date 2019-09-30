Personal bests tumble for top Leven runners

For Leven Las Vegas members, the past two weeks have seen a plethora of running and a feast of personal bests.

At the Scottish Half Marathon in Edinburgh, Heather Keddie, Tam Mayes, Tracey Mayes, Kevin Mccrabbe and Clair Doak ran the 13.1 mile course with Kerrie Donald, Barry West, and Alan Boyd setting personal bests by more than five minutes with Mark McLean also having an excellent run, finishing in just under 90 minutes.

Club runners have been putting their training to good use when competing and the excellent times comtinued across the week.

Parkruns saw personal bests from Gozde Ozakinci and LLV 2019 C25k graduates Heather Ford, Claire Winton, Dawn Aitken and Cali Ritchie.

Dawn and Cali then went on to tackle their very first 10k runs with Cali at the Glasgow Great 10k Run ably assisted by LLV team-mates Graeme Kermath, Grant Stevenson, Davie Hogg and Ross Johnstone.

Dawn also took her first steps in a 10k at the East Neuk 10k in Anstruther where, once again, LLV assistance was at hand to help Dawn in the shape of Colin Aitken, Robert Paterson, Bex Oakenfull, Bryan McLaren, Gordon Christie, Kenny Christie and Nicole Kelly, who ran a personal best.

At the Great Scottish Half Marathon in Glasgow Claire Doak, Dawn Watson, Lynsay Walker Bell and Gayle Moran flew the flag for LLV.