PBs for Kirkcaldy athlete Derek Rae alongside world’s best

Kirkcaldy athlete Derek Rae continued his recent run of superb form with another two personal best times this week.

The para athlete from the Fife Athletic Club was competing in London on Sunday and Monday alongside some of the leading international athletes in distance running.

The 33-year-old was taking part in the Vitality Westminster mile and Vitality 10K where he was the only para athlete lining up alongside the elite runners.

It was recognition of a world class athlete who is ranked two on the IPC world rankings list for T46 marathon as a consequence of his memorable run at this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon where Derek knocked six minutes off his previous best time.

Last Sunday afternoon in London in the Vitality Westminster mile which started on The Mall and finished in front of Buckingham Palace, Derek ran 4:40 for a two second PB.

Then on Monday morning Derek was running again, this time in the Vitality 10K.

Once again, The Mall was the start point, this time finishing in St. James Park, where Derek crossed the line in 31.59, knocking a huge 15 seconds off his previous personal best time..

It was an exceptional run and a performance that more than justified his selection for the elite start and a position alongside great athletes such as Sir Mo Farah.

The Fife Athletic Club athlete said he had loved the occasion and not surprisingly was motivated by the number of occasions he heard his name being called by spectators.

Derek described the Vitality 10K as the “proudest moment in his career” to date.

The London Marathon team organised both events and Derek was quick to pay tribute to Michelle Whiteman and the team for all they did to ensure his experience was as expected and more.

Derek is coached by Ron Morrison at Fife AC and has a superb team of experts behind him at the Scottish Institute of Sport.

Family and friends are massively important to Derek and of course his wife Susan is a massive influence in his life.

But Derek never forgets where it all began and it will not be long before he heads back to Kinghorn on June 14 for the Black Rock 5.

Despite his many successes as a Para athlete home or abroad, Derek still looks forward to running with local people in local settings.