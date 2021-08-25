Paralympics 2020: Gordon Reid to compete despite Covid case in wheelchair tennis camp

Gordon Reid will defend his wheelchair tennis title at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA)

The unnamed official is now quarantining in a government facility in Tokyo but an investigation by Tokyo 2020 and the British Paralympic Association concluded none of the players required to isolate as close contacts.

“The health and welfare of all ParalympicsGB athletes and staff remains our number one priority and we are working hard to ensure all those involved receive the support they need," said team chef de mission Penny Briscoe.

Reid, from Alexandria in West Dunbartonshire, started playing wheelchair tennis in 2005 after contracting transverse myelitis shortly before his 13th birthday.

He made his Paralympic Games debut in Beijing in 2008 before making history at Rio 2016, becoming ParalympicsGB’s first ever men’s singles gold medallist after beating Alfie Hewett in the all-British final. He also partnered Hewett to win silver in the men’s doubles.

