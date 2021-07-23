Olympics Toyko 2020: Naomi Osaka’s opening tennis match removed from Saturday schedule

The four-time grand slam champion is making a return to action after taking an eight-week break for mental health reasons, withdrawing from the French Open and missing Wimbledon altogether.

She had been due to take on China’s Zheng Saisai in the first match on the Ariake Tennis Park’s main stadium only for a revised schedule to be released on Friday showing the clash replaced by one between sixth seed Iga Swiatek and Germany’s Mona Barthel.

Organisers told the PA news agency the change had been made at the request of Tokyo 2020, prompting speculation Osaka was to be involved in the Opening Ceremony on Friday evening.

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, practises ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Picture: Patrick Semansky/AP