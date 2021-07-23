Olympics 2020: Scottish shooter Seonaid McIntosh happy to chase first British medal - but it's not her best event

Scotland's Seonaid McIntosh competes during the women's 50m rifle 3 positions shooting final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The 25-year-old will draw more attention than she has ever done before when she gets up at sunrise on Saturday to hit the Asaka Range on the outskirts of Tokyo.

It’s one of two attempts at a medal for the 2019 world champion but she senses her best shot will come next week in the 3 Positions competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I’m just lowering expectations. It’s not my best event. It will go wherever it goes. And if people want to try and keep pressure on me, they can.

Seonaid McIntosh at the Tokyo 2020 Team GB kitting out session. Picture: Karl Bridgeman/Getty Images for British Olympic Association

“But it’s my choice whether or not to feel that pressure and or whether or not to keep it on myself. So I just go keep a level head.”

McIntosh was inspired to train her sights on the Olympics by seeing her elder sister Jennifer make the first of her two Games appearances at London 2012, and then getting the chance to meet the stars of the sport.

But the biggest thrill of Japan may be the opportunity to brush shoulders with the greats of all sports amid the restrictions that will limit such chance meetings.

“I met Chris Hoy very briefly once, but he was in the middle of a conversation. And I rudely interrupted him to say hi and ask for a photo. But he was nice for the very brief 30 seconds I spoke to him. But I met Katherine Grainger at an awards dinner and she was awesome.