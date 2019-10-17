No revenge for Fife Flyers in defeat at Sheffield Steelers

Sheffield Steelers 4 Fife Flyers 1

Fife Flyers were unable to exact revenge for their weekend humiliation as they went down to a 4-1 defeat at Sheffield Steelers last night.

The Kirkcaldy side gave a better account of themselves than they did in Saturday’s heavy 10-3 loss on home ice, but the result was rarely in doubt as Steelers moved joint-top of the Elite League in front of over 5000 fans at the FlyDSA Arena.

Michael Davies put the hosts ahead on the powerplay with 4:44 gone, in what would end up as the only goal of the opening period.

Three minutes into the second Rob Dowd doubled the lead, before the goal of the game made it 3-0.

Playing shorthanded, Ben O’Connor’s pass was taken on the spin by Tanner Eberle, who went through on a breakaway to calmly finish past Adam Morrison.

Flyers got their own powerplay goal at 33:22 with a Sam Jones rocket, but converting just one of six opportunities with an extra skater cost them a greater way back into the game.

Ben O’Connor scored into the empty net from his own zone with 32 seconds to go to give Sheffield a 4-1 win.

Fife head coach Todd Dutiaume said: “It was important we came into this building with the intention to compete with this team, something we didn’t do the other night.

“I thought we started a little tentative and weren’t skating as well as we cold be.

“Some guys adjusted well, others are struggling to skate for 60 minutes at the pace we require.

“I think we’ve made strides, but we still have a way to go.”