‘No retirement’ for Caster Semenya as she wins in Doha

Caster Semenya emphatically ruled out retirement after providing the perfect response on the track to the ruling that she must take drugs or change events if she wants to continue competing as a woman.

Two days after the Court of Arbitration for Sport judgment which will force her to reduce her testosterone levels if she wants to be eligible to defend her world title later this year, the South African stormed to victory in the 800 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Doha.

The two-time Olympic champion claimed a comprehensive win in 1 min 54.98 secs in what could be her final race at the distance.

It was her 30th straight 800m victory, the third fastest time of her career and the quickest in the world this year. There appeared to be little emotion at the finish, only a thumbs-up for the cameras.

Semenya, who was warmly received by the crowd, had hinted at retirement on social media but said after the race: “How the hell am I going to retire when I’m 28? I still feel young, energetic. I still have ten years or more in athletics – it doesn’t matter how I’m going to do it, what matters is I’ll still be here.”

Semenya must now start taking hormone suppressants or change events, with all from the 400m to the mile affected by the new rules.

Scotland’s Lynsey Sharp, who was ninth last night and has spoken out on the issue, said she and her family have received threats from supporters of Semenya who she first raced at junior level.

Sharp, 28, said: “No one benefits from this situation but it’s not me versus her.

“I’ve had death threats. I’ve had threats against my family and that’s not a position I want to be in. It’s really unfortunate the way it’s played out. By no means am I over the moon about this.”