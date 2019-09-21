Newtonmore beat Oban Camanachd to win shinty’s ulimate prize, the Camanachd Cup

Newtonmore lifted the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup for the 34th time and the fourth time in succession, beating Oban Camanachd 5-1 in their rescheduled final at An Aird. The brilliant sunshine was a stark contrast to the wet weather which ruined last weekend’s event and Newtonmore took a ninth-minute lead through Drew MacDonald. Veterans Jamie Robinson and Glen MacKintosh added two more early in the second half before David Lafferty replied.

Oban Camanachd played their part, confirmed by Newtonmore defender Rory Kennedy collecting the coveted Albert Smith Medal as man of the match, but goals from Evan Menzies and another from MacKintosh left Newtonmore skipper Menzies to claim shinty’s greatest prize.

Newtonmore manager PJ MacKintosh said: “We’re delighted. We didn’t do anything for 20 years as a club but once you start winning; it becomes a habit.”

Mowi Premiership leaders Lovat beat Caberfeidh 5-3 with Greg Matheson scoring twice.

Kingussie remain second as James Falconer’s double helped beat Inveraray 4-1.