Nathaniel Collins says he’s ready for title showdown with Monty Ogilvie

Bearsden boxer Nathaniel Collins gets his big boxing title shot this weekend when he takes on fellow Scot Monty Ogilvie.

The two fighters will go head to head for the vacant Celtic featherweight title at the Lagoon Leisure Centre in Paisley.

The fight is top of the bill on the Kynoch Boxing Thunder promotion and the biggest fight for both men so far in their careers - and with both of them protecting unbeaten records, something has to give on Saturday night.

Former Bearsden Academy pupil Collins (23), who has moved back to Bearsden from Stepps, has won all five fights since turning pro after fighting for Scotland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, while Kilsyth-based Ogilvie (28) has nine wins out of nine since making his debut in 2017.

But despite his relative inexperience Collins feels he’s up to the challenge against a fighter and a man he knows well.

He said: “I’ve moved quite quickly to go for the Celtic title after only five fights but I think I’m more than ready.

“I have a strong mindset and definitely believe it’s achievable or I wouldn’t be going for it.

“I have loads of amateur experience and I think that will come into it when it comes to the fight.

“I’ve sparred with Monty a few times but nothing to base a fight upon. We’ve had a few rounds here and there over the years, and as a guy I know he’s a great guy but this is business for the fight.

“I’ve seen videos of how he fights and we’ve made a game plan and we’ll stick to that come fight night.

“Training has been phenomenal, I am in the shape of my life. I don’t think I have ever felt better. Loads of boxers say that after camp but I do. I’ve been doing a lot more strength and high intensity training to keep my stamina up.

“I’m buzzing because I have been out the ring for four or five months. I have been fighting this year, but all my fights came close together. I missed it when I was on the break but I’m refreshed and I can’t wait to get back in.”