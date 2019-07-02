Musselburgh races tips: Sean Davis can continue rise on Sosian

Top trainer Richard Fahey is certainly giving apprentice Sean Davis a great deal of support this summer as the young Irishman bids to land the apprentice jockey’s title and Sosian can add another success to the youngster’s tally at Musselburgh tomorrow.

Davis is three ahead of Phil Dennis in the title race, but has had almost 90 more rides than his main rivals as Fahey cranks up the pressure. The Malton trainer has provided virtually half of the lad’s rides this term and seven of his 14 winners.

Sosian is one of the lesser lights in Fahey’s team, but has been in good form and looks the best bet on the eight-race card when the four-year-old lines up for the concluding ROA A Voice for Owners Handicap (5.35).

The filly looked to have a bright future in front of her when runner-up in her first two races as a juvenile, but had to wait until Redcar in May when breaking her duck at the 19th attempt.

That was a moderate event and she was off a low mark, but she is a half sister to five winners, so that victory will have helped enhance her stud value. She had to switch in the closing stages, but stayed on well to lead in the last 50 yards of that 10f event.

Paul Hanaghan was on board that day, but Davis took over at Hamilton in an attempt to negate a 3lbs rise in the ratings by using his 3lbs claim. However, Sosian was slowly away and could finish only second.

That form is sound, as the winner and the third that day had won their previous races. Sosian coped well with the extra furlong and the additional yardage today should pose no problems.

Davies could initiate a double on Nearly There in the ROA Jackpot Handicap (3.00). The gelding is from the family of top sprinter Soba, but began life in bumpers, finishing runner-up at Perth almost exactly a year ago.

He then switched to the level, being placed three times on the all-weather at Newcastle before Christmas and opened his winning account at Redcar recently where he overcame a tardy start.

He steps up in trip tomorrow, but stamina does not seem a problem and his rider’s 3lbs claim will help to nullify a 4lbs rise in the ratings.

His trainer, Keith Dalgleish, has an excellent record here and can take the ROA British Stallions Studs Novice Stakes (2.30) with Ventura Flame.

The filly cost £40,000 and showed bags of promise when runner-up on her debut at Carlisle behind an expensive highly-rated opponent. Her trainer though it worthwhile sending her to Royal Ascot where she lined up for the Queen Mary Stakes.

Sent off at 100-1, she was never involved, but was far from disgraced in being beaten only eight lengths and this is a far easier assignment .

Tribal Warrior is a half-brother to ten winners and added considerably to his family reputation when winning three of his six races last year. His first six races were all on the all-weather and he won twice at Kempton before making a successful start on turf on this track last May.

That was over 7F and he tackles the same trip in the ROA Awards Members Handicap (3.30) when he returns from an absence of more than a year, but he can make the long trip for Newmarket pay off.

Selections: 2.30 Ventura Flame; 3.00 Nearly There; 3.30 Tribal Warrior; 5.35 Sosian.