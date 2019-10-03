Monty Ogilvie raring to go for title battle with Nathaniel Collins

Monty Ogilvie reckons Saturday’s title opponent Nathaniel Collins might be overestimating his abilities – or underestimating him.

The Golden Gloves-based fighter is aiming to hit double figures with the Celtic title on Saturday at the Lagoon Centre in Paisley in a fight he’s waited a year for.

Monty Ogilvie

He’s had nine professional fights and holds an unblemished record and was primed to fight former Commonwealth Games representative Collins last year before the boxing board of control vetoed the plans.

Ogilvie explained: “The fight was lined up but the board wanted Nathaniel to get some more experience – which he now has.

“There are high hopes for him, and I think they have underestimated me in the noises I have been hearing from his camp.

“It might be they underestimate me, or are over-estimating him because he has come a long way in a short time.

“I have put the groundwork in and am ready for this fight. I’m the bigger man so have to use that to my advantage but he has a good pedigree and is confident too.

“My sparring has been good and the training has been great and I’m just raring to go for a title.”

Ogilvie’s support at the ‘Thunder’ promotion extends to sponsors from Patrick’s butchers, North Star, Moore Plant, Trend barbers and 2Wheel developments.