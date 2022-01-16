Mhairi Maclennan rolls back years to claim Scottish XC gold in Irvine

Maclennan pressed rewind in a couple of senses. First, she donned the red vest of Scotland North for the first time in a number of years and then delivered a victory to match her previous effort at the Ayrshire seaside location in the Scottish Schools.

“I was thinking back about being here and having won the Schools here ten years ago I felt it would be great to do so again,’ grinned Maclennan, who delivered a strong run to shake off the challenge of Morag Millar of the East and win by 20 seconds. Holly Paige of Scottish Students was third.

“I do love racing cross country and I’m representing Scotland next week in Belfast at the Home Countries and this sets me up well. I know how well Morag has been running so be able to get a bit of a gap on her felt good.”

Mhairi MacLennan in action at the Scottish Athletics Inter-District XC 2022 (Picture: Bobby Gavin)

Millar’s strong run helped the East to team golds in that Senior Women’s race with West taking silvers and the Scottish Students in third place.

In the Senior men’s race the Students saw off silver medallists West, with the East third despite Kris Jones taking individual gold ahead of student Alastair Marshall.

The U17 races were won by two athletes from the 4J National Athletics Academy – Louisa Brown for the West (Garscube Harriers) and Corey Campbell of the East (Team East Lothian).