The first major snooker tournament of the year is now underway – with the world’s top players battling it out for one of the sport’s biggest prizes.

The Masters is one of snooker’s three Triple Crown events and has been played since 1975 – making it the second-longest running tournament behind the World Championship.

The tournament sees the top 16 players in the world play in front of capacity crowds at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Last year's champion Neil Robertson is already out, having been beaten in the first round by Shaun Murphy despite a spirited comeback which included a shot at a maximum 147 break.

And Ronnie O’Sullivan has also failed to make the semi-finals, after a final frame loss against Mark Williams – meaning he’ll have to wait to add a record 8th Masters and incredible 22nd Triple Crown trophy to his CV.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the prize money?

Along with the Paul Hunter Trophy, named in honour of the three-time champion who died in 2006 aged 27, the winner will also receive a cheque for £250,000

The runner-up wins £100,000, semifinalists £60,000, quarterfinalist £30,000, and even players who fail to win a game will get £15,000.

Who is favourite to win?

After Ronnie O’Sullivan’s exit Mark Williams is now the bookies’ favourite to win, with odds of 9/4, followed by Judd Trump (11/4), Jack Lisowski (3/1), Shaun Murphy (13/2) and Barry Hawkins (9/1).

What’s the match schedule?

Here’s when you can catch the upcoming action at the Masters Snooker:

Friday, January 13

Quarter-Final 3: Barry Hawkins v Judd Trump - 1pm

Quarter-Final 4: Shaun Murphy v Stuart Bingham - 7pm

Saturday, January 14

Semi-Final 1: Jack Lisowski v Mark Williams - 1pm

Semi-Final 2: Shaun Murphy/Stuart Bingham v Barry Hawkins/Judd Trump - 7pm

Sunday, January 15

Final – 1pm start

How can I watch the Masters Snooker?

Full coverage of all the matches in the Masters Snooker can be watched live on the BBC – including on the BBC iPlayer and the Red Button.

What is the format of matches?