The first major snooker tournament of the year is now underway – with the world’s top players battling it out for one of the sport’s biggest prizes.

The Masters is one of snooker’s three Triple Crown events and has been played since 1975 – making it the second-longest running tournament behind the World Championship.

The tournament sees the top 16 players in the world play in front of capacity crowds at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Last year's champion Neil Robertson is already out, having been beaten in the first round by Shaun Murphy despite a spirited comeback which included a shot at a maximum 147 break.

And all eyes will be on Ronnie O’Sullivan, with the Rocket aiming for a record 8th title and to add an incredible 22nd Triple Crown trophy to his CV.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the prize money?

Along with the Paul Hunter Trophy, named in honour of the three-time champion who died in 2006 aged 27, the winner will also receive a cheque for £250,000

The runner-up wins £100,000, semifinalists £60,000, quarterfinalist £30,000, and even players who fail to win a game will get £15,000.

Who is favourite to win?

Ronnie O’Sullivan is the bookies’ favourite to win, with odds of 5/2, followed by Judd Trump (7/2), Mark Allen (9/1), Shaun Murphy (15/2) and Kyren Wilson (12/1).

When is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing?

The Rocket will start his mission for a record 8th Masters at 1pm on Monday, January 9, against Luca Brecel.

If he wins, he’ll take on either Mark Williams or David Gilbert in the quarter final at 1pm on Thursday, January 12.

What’s the match schedule?

Here’s when you can catch all the action at the Masters Snooker:

Sunday, January 8

First Round - Neil Robertson v Shaun Murphy - 1pm start

First Round - Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei - 7pm start

Monday, January 9

First Round - Ronnie O'Sullivan v Luca Brecel - 1pm start

First Round - John Higgins v Jack Lisowski - 7pm start

Tuesday, January 10

First Round - Mark Allen v Barry Hawkins - 1pm start

First Round - Mark Williams v David Gilbert – 7pm start

Wednesday, January 11

First Round - Judd Trump v Ryan Day - 1pm start

First Round - Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham - 7pm start

Thursday, January 12

Quarter-Final: Williams/Gilbert v O'Sullivan/Brecel - 1pm start

Quarter-Final 3: Selby/Vafaei v Higgins/Lisowski - 7pm start

Friday, January 13

Quarter-Final 2: Allen / Hawkins v Trump / Day - 1pm

Quarter-Final 1: Robertson / Murphy v Wilson / Bingham - 7pm

Saturday, January 14

Semi-Final 2 - 1pm

Semi-Final 1 - 7pm

Sunday, January 15

Final – 1pm start

How can I watch the Masters Snooker?

Full coverage of all the matches in the Masters Snooker can be watched live on the BBC – including on the BBC iPlayer and the Red Button.

What is the format of matches?