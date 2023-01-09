The Masters is one of snooker’s three Triple Crown events and has been played since 1975 – making it the second-longest running tournament behind the World Championship.
The tournament sees the top 16 players in the world play in front of capacity crowds at London’s Alexandra Palace.
Last year's champion Neil Robertson is already out, having been beaten in the first round by Shaun Murphy despite a spirited comeback which included a shot at a maximum 147 break.
And all eyes will be on Ronnie O’Sullivan, with the Rocket aiming for a record 8th title and to add an incredible 22nd Triple Crown trophy to his CV.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What is the prize money?
Along with the Paul Hunter Trophy, named in honour of the three-time champion who died in 2006 aged 27, the winner will also receive a cheque for £250,000
The runner-up wins £100,000, semifinalists £60,000, quarterfinalist £30,000, and even players who fail to win a game will get £15,000.
Who is favourite to win?
Ronnie O’Sullivan is the bookies’ favourite to win, with odds of 5/2, followed by Judd Trump (7/2), Mark Allen (9/1), Shaun Murphy (15/2) and Kyren Wilson (12/1).
When is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing?
The Rocket will start his mission for a record 8th Masters at 1pm on Monday, January 9, against Luca Brecel.
If he wins, he’ll take on either Mark Williams or David Gilbert in the quarter final at 1pm on Thursday, January 12.
What’s the match schedule?
Here’s when you can catch all the action at the Masters Snooker:
Sunday, January 8
First Round - Neil Robertson v Shaun Murphy - 1pm start
First Round - Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei - 7pm start
Monday, January 9
First Round - Ronnie O'Sullivan v Luca Brecel - 1pm start
First Round - John Higgins v Jack Lisowski - 7pm start
Tuesday, January 10
First Round - Mark Allen v Barry Hawkins - 1pm start
First Round - Mark Williams v David Gilbert – 7pm start
Wednesday, January 11
First Round - Judd Trump v Ryan Day - 1pm start
First Round - Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham - 7pm start
Thursday, January 12
Quarter-Final: Williams/Gilbert v O'Sullivan/Brecel - 1pm start
Quarter-Final 3: Selby/Vafaei v Higgins/Lisowski - 7pm start
Friday, January 13
Quarter-Final 2: Allen / Hawkins v Trump / Day - 1pm
Quarter-Final 1: Robertson / Murphy v Wilson / Bingham - 7pm
Saturday, January 14
Semi-Final 2 - 1pm
Semi-Final 1 - 7pm
Sunday, January 15
Final – 1pm start
How can I watch the Masters Snooker?
Full coverage of all the matches in the Masters Snooker can be watched live on the BBC – including on the BBC iPlayer and the Red Button.
What is the format of matches?
The first round, quarter-finals and semi-finals are the best of 11 frames (first to 6), while the final is the best of 19 frames (first to 10).