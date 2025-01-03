He may have lost the final of the PDC World Darts Championship last year to Luke Humphries, but Luke Littler has arguably become the most famous darts player in the world since that defeat.

He proved that it was no fluke by winning his debut World Series of Darts competition at the Bahrain Darts Masters and multiple other trophies have followed - along with more than a million pounds in prize money.

This evening (December 3) will see him take on Michael van Gerwen in his second successive world championship final - and he’s the favourite to win.

In advance of that, here are some of Littlers funniest and most interesting quotes.

1 . Luke Littler on...how long he practices for each day "I practice for like, half an hour, 45 minutes."

2 . Luke Littler on...what he'll spend his prize money on "I always treat myself to some Under Armour tracksuits. And just get myself a new coat and get myself some Fifa points for my Xbox. That's pretty much it."

3 . Luke Littler on...his appetite for kebabs being overstated "I had a kebab after my first win and didn't have another in two weeks."