Laura Muir to make world record bid in Glasgow

Laura Muir will attempt to set a 1000 metres world record at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow next year.

Muir is already the British and European record holder over the distance having clocked two minutes 31.93 seconds in 2017 to go second on the all-time list behind Maria Mutola of Mozambique.

She will now aim to break Mutola's world record of 2min 30.94sec - set back in 1999 - when she races at the Emirates Arena on 15 February.

Muir, the reigning double European indoor champion and European outdoor 1500m champion, will be on familiar ground at the Emirates.

Not only does the venue serve as her indoor training base, but the 26-year-old also won 1500m and 3000m gold there at this year's European Indoor Championships.