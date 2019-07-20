Laura Muir sets sights on World Championships after 1500m win

Two years ago, beneath the triangular steel beams which encircle London’s Olympic arena of 2012, Laura Muir was left with a curious sense of disappointment when she finished fourth at a world championships in which she was so desperate to command the home stage. Never again, she hoped. Fuel for the fire.

Her star has burned ever brighter since, with a European Championship gold to hang off each finger of her left hand and another Diamond League crown to remind her of how right she has been to pursue further progress.

With a redemptive tilt at an outdoor world medal arriving in two months’ time in Doha, the 26-year-old returned to Stratford yesterday for the Muller Anniversary Games and an opportunity to rehearse her bid to ascend on to the podium in the 1500 metres.

And although she was denied the chance to prove a valuable point due to the late withdrawal of Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, she underlined her intent with victory in 3:58.25 in a performance of immense bravura.

Not simple, she claimed, despite a last lap in 57 seconds. “There’s huge strength in depth of the fields here, so you can run a world lead at one event and then someone else will do it at the next.

“It really helps keep pushing you on. It’s great to have so much competition.”

No wonder Muir gave a wry smile on Friday when her habitual Dutch rival, Sifan Hassan, confirmed she will concentrate on the 5000 and 10000m in Doha rather than the metric mile. New European Under-23 champion Jemma Reekie set a personal best of 4:02.09 in seventh to emphasis her ascent. Her training partner is aiming for the stars. “My goal now is to win a medal in Doha,” Muir added.

Similarly, Andy Butchart looks well-placed to peak in Doha. He removed over two seconds from his existing Scottish record to finish fifth in the 5000m in 13:06.21. “I am exactly where I want to be,” Butchart said. “It is incredible to run that time and it is big confidence boost and I think I can go faster and break 13 minutes.” Ethiopia’s Olympic bronze medallist Hagos Gebrhiwet claimed victory in holding off Norwegian teen Jakob Ingebrigsten, who set a European junior record of 13:02.03 in second.

Beth Dobbin, left, lowered her Scottish 200m record to 22.50 secs to come third behind Jamaica’s Olympic champion Elaine Thompson. Twelve months ago, she was compelled to skip this event due a shift at work but still propelled herself to the European Championship final. Now full-time, she looks ease in great company.

“I was racing against my idols so I am absolutely buzzing,” said the 25-year-old who has fought through epilepsy to progress. “When you are racing girls of that class you kind of get scared that you are going to mess up. But you just have to be on your A game and I think when you race against girls like that it really brings the best out of you.”

Meanwhile, Josh Kerr intends to lay down a marker against his British rivals in today’s Emsley Carr Mile. The 21-year-old gets a stern test of his burgeoning credentials by facing fellow Scots Chris O’Hare, Jake Wightman and Neil Gourley as well as Charlie Da’Vall Grice, who became the fourth-fastest Briton in history with a rapid 1500m in Monaco last week.

Elsewhere, Eilish McColgan races Hassan in the 5000m while Lynsey Sharp takes on domestic foes Shelayna Oskan-Clarke and Adelle Tracey in the non-Diamond League 800m.