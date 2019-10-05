Laura Muir gives her all but is fifth in 1500m at world championships

Laura Muir suffered disappointment at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, coming fifth in an exceptionally fast 1500m.

The 26-year-old ran three minutes 55.76 seconds as the Netherlands' Sifan Hassan added the title to her 10,000m crown, breaking the championship record in the process.

Muir suffered an injury-hit build-up with a torn calf while she also battled a knee problem and stomach bug in the last two weeks.

Her time was a season's best and she said after the race that could not have done any more.

"I don't know what to say, I was fifth in 3:55," she told the BBC.

"I just tried to cover the moves as best I can. I think I lost a gear in the last 100m but to run 3:55 when I have missed so much training, I am just speechless but I am so proud of myself."

Muir added: "I clocked it at 800m, it was fast - I expected people to die a bit but must have kept the pace fast or faster.

"I could not have asked more of myself to do that. If I can run that sort of time off the minor training I've done, if I'm 100 per cent fit I can be confident going into next year."

Hassan's time of three minutes 51.95 seconds was the best in world championships history.

Faith Kipyegon, the defender champion from Kenya was second, with Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay third.