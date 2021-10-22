Kinlochshiel eye more history but face sternest of Kingussie tests in MacTavish Cup final

Skipper Keith MacRae, who grabbed a hat-trick securing Kinlochshiel’s maiden Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup success last month, said: “It’s obviously been a challenging season for shinty so it’s been great for us to return and have cup success. We haven’t won the MacTavish before and it would be a brilliant achievement to bring it back to Dornie – but Kingussie won’t make it easy for us.”
Kingussie are 27-time MacTavish Cup winners, albeit their last success was in 2011, ending a period of dominance during which they took the trophy 19 times over the previous 24 years.
Having already lifted the Artemis Macaulay Cup this term, Kings captain Rory MacKeachan said: “We were disappointed with our result in the Scottish this year but we have dusted ourselves down and are eager to win the MacTavish Cup.
"As a group it’s a trophy we have yet to win and it would be one more cup than we managed in 2019 so it would be a step in the right direction for us. The end goal is obviously a grand slam but I’d say two out of three cups and beating our local rivals Newtonmore four times would amount to a pretty successful year, especially considering the age of our squad.”
Shiel’s Paul MacRae is ruled out with a knee injury, whilst Ali Nixon is a major doubt with a hamstring problem. Fraser Munro and Ryan Borthwick both return for the Kings after missing the semi-final victory over Fort William.