Kinlochshiel denied trophy display as curtain falls on shinty season

The cottages.com MacTavish Cup.

However with all cup competitions completed, this year’s abridged season will be considered a success.

Kinlochshiel had planned to mark their best-ever season by displaying the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup and the cottages.com MacTavish Cup in front of their supporters ahead of their meeting with Lochaber at Rèaraig. However the recent, and ongoing heavy rain in the west has left the field unplayable so this Mowi Senior League A encounter has been postponed.

A mixture of injury and suspension means Kilmallie are unable to field a team for their encounter with Glenurquhart which is also off. Likewise Lovat and Caberfeidh were to meet for the second successive Saturday but team raising difficulties have prevented Lovat from fulfilling the fixture.

In games that are expected to go ahead, the Newtonmore colts put their undefeated record in the Mowi North League B on the line when they welcome Inverness to the Eilan.

It also promises to be a special day for Bute off the field as they officially receive the transfer of deeds to their pitch from the Mount Stuart Trust ahead of their Mowi South League A derby with Col Glen.

Ardnamurchan welcome Kilmory to Strontian in the Mowi South Central League.

Meanwhile the MacTavish Juvenile Cup semi-final between Beauly and Fort William has been transferred to the Dell, Kingussie with the pitch at Invergarrie unplayable. The winner plays Kingussie in the final.