Kingston Gymnastics Club in Glasgow Awards final

Kingston Gymnastics Club in Glasgow has been shortlisted in the Best Sports Club category at this year’s Glasgow Awards.

Kingston Gymnastics Club – whose members piced up a number of medals at the recent Tumbling Championships in Perth – will find out if they will be crowned winners at the elegant ceremony taking place later this month.

Colin Ross, head coach said:“This is a very exciting time for Kingston and we are thrilled to have been nominated for this award.

“We have a great group of gymnasts and coaches and to win this award for them would be amazing.”

The awards aims to showcase key figures and institutions that enhance the city’s reputation nationally and internationally.

Marisa Ruettimann, Campaign Executive of The Glasgow Awards 2019, said: “The Glasgow Awards are now in their fifth year and celebrate the outstanding achievements of inspiring individuals that work hard to develop the cultural, social and economic life of Glasgow.

“There are some talented individuals whose valuable work often remains unknown to the public.

“We hope that these awards will provide a platform to thank everyone for their contributions and dedication to improving the quality of life in Glasgow and making it an exciting place to call home.

“We can’t wait to welcome all finalists and guests at the fifth Glasgow Awards 2019 and deliver an enjoyable event. We would like to wish all finalists the best of luck.”

In addition, The Glasgow Awards 2019 will support Variety Scotland, a charity that improves the lives of children and young people throughout the UK who are sick, disabled or disadvantaged.