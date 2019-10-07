Josh Taylor v Regis Prograis: when is the unification world title fight and how to get tickets

Having secured his first world title earlier this year, Scottish boxer Josh Taylor will waste no time in trying to establish himself as the undisputed king of the light welterweight division.

Edinburgh's IBF champ will take on Regis Prograis in a bid to add the American's WBA Super and WBC Diamond titles to his collection.



While the fight at one point looked to be in jeopardy due to a disagreement between Prograis and the World Boxing Super Series over payments, the date has now been confirmed.

Regis Prograis is undefeated after 24 bouts. Picture: Regis Prograis Boxing

The more experienced of the two, Prograis is unbeaten and boasts a record of 24 wins, with 20 of them coming via knockout.

However, having turned professional after claiming Commonwealth gold in 2014, Taylor remains undefeated after 15 bouts.

Twelve of his own fights have ended with an opponent on the canvas.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming clash.

The two champs squaring off. Picture: Regis Prograis Boxing

Who is fighting?

Edinburgh southpaw Josh Taylor won the light welterweight gold medal at Glasgow’s 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The 28-year-old claimed his IBF title in a unanimous decision victory over Belarussian champion Ivan Baranchyk back in May.

Going into the unification bout, he will benefit from a two-inch height advantage and a two-and-a-half inches in reach over his American opponent.

Taylor’s 30-year-old opponent, Regis Prograis, made his professional debut back in 2012 with a knockout victory over Carl Almirol.

He claimed the WBC Diamond title last summer against Juan Jose Velasco and has already defended it twice against Englishman Terry Flanagan and Belarus’s Kiryl Relikh.

In the latter bout, he also claimed the WBA title.

When is the fight?

The title unification bout will take place on Saturday 26 October.

Taylor and Prograis' bout will be the main event, with veteran Scottish fighter Ricky Burns scheduled to take on Wales' Lee Selb beforehand.

Where is it?

The fight will take place at London's O2 Arena, marking Prograis’ first professional fight outside of the US.

Though Taylor has fought all across the UK, the match will also serve as his London debut.

How can I watch it?

Tickets for the fight are available now, starting at £47.50. Purchase them here.

Alternatively the fight will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office, which you can order here.