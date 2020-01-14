Josh Taylor's next opponent revealed as he defends WBA and IBF titles

Prestonpans puncher will put world titles on the line against Thai boxer

Josh Taylor has revealed that his next fight will be against Apinun Khongsong.

The Prestonpans puncher will put his WBA and IBF super-lightweight world titles on the line against the Thai boxer as part of his mandatory defence.

Taylor, 29, hopes that the fight against Khongsong will take place in Scotland before going on to fight either Jose Ramirez - who holds the WBC and WBO belts - or Viktor Postol to unify the division. Ramirez and Postol are due to fight on February 1.

"Ramirez has got the mandatory against Postol, I've got the mandatory against the guy from Thailand," Taylor, who last week signed a multi-fight deal with US promoter Top Rank, revealed.

"I need to get that out of the way and he needs to get Postol out of the way. Even if Postol comes through that, that's the fight I want because he'll have the two other belts.

"That fight has to happen at some point this year. That's my goal, my focus this year - becoming undisputed king, the first [Scottish] guy to do it since Ken Buchanan.

"I'm hoping I'll have a defence in Scotland before I then go Stateside and chase the Ramirez fight.

"I can't see Ramirez coming over here. I'd like to get it here, I'll try to push for it to be here. But if I have to go to America, fair play, I'll go to America and see my name up in bright lights.

Both fighters have 16-0 records in the paid ranks, although the 23-year-old Thai has only fought outside his homeland on one occasion.

Taylor became unified IBF and WBA champion with a victory over Regis Prograis in October and defeated Postol on his way to winning his current titles.