Josh Taylor finally makes weight to face Ivan Baranchyk in world title fight

Lothians boxing Josh Taylor has weighed in on the limit for his IBF world super lightweight title fight with Ivan Baranchyk at the SSE Hydro tomorrow night.

Taylor has weighed in at 63.5kg after sweating to lose 100 grammes earlier in the day. He initially weighed in at 63.6kg – and looked shocked at the decision.

The winner of tomorrow’s title bout – both fighters are unbeaten – will face undefeated American Regis Prograis in the final of the World Boxing Super Series, the winner of that contest also lifting the Muhammad Ali trophy.