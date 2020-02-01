Jemma Reekie smashes British indoor 800 metres record in Glasgow

Jemma Reekie sent out a loud signal of intent at the start of Olympic year by smashing the British indoor 800 metres record in Glasgow on Saturday.

The European Under-23 champion, competing in an invitational race at the Scottish Masters Championships at the Emirates Arena, bolted past training partner Laura Muir on the final lap to clock 1:57.91.

Laura Muir, right, congratulates Jemma Reekie on her record time. Picture: Bobby Gavin/scottishathletics

It knocked almost a half-second off Jenny Meadows' existing UK best with Muir - who lost her top spot in the all-time Scottish rankings - running 1:58.44 in second place to finish just one-hundredth of a second adrift of Meadows time which was set while claiming silver at the 2010 world indoor championships in Doha.

Reekie’s win moved her from 53rd to fourth in the overall British 800m list, with only three times set outdoors besting her indoor mark.

The 21-year-old from Ayrshire, newly-returned from a training camp in South Africa, is expected to race Muir at this month’s Muller Grand Prix in Glasgow as she continues her bid to qualify for Tokyo 2020.