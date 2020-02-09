Jemma Reekie on a roll as Scot smashes three UK records in eight days

Jemma Reekie stunned herself once again after smashing a second British record inside eight days – and then adding a third just seconds later.

On her American debut, the 21-year-old Scot clocked 4:17.88 in the Wanamaker Mile at the Millrose Games in New York to break training partner Laura Muir’s British indoor mile record and set the fifth-quickest mark of all-time.

It was still only enough for third place, with Elle Purrier of the USA taking victory in 4:16.85, a time now trailing only Genzebe Dibaba’s world record. But Reekie also went through the 1,500 metres mark in 4:00.56, wiping away another of Muir’s UK bests, a week after surpassing Jenny Meadows’ British 800m indoor record in Glasgow.

And the European Under-23 champion, who will race the 1,500m at next Saturday’s Muller Grand Prix in Glasgow, confessed she had no idea of her history making until an hour later.

She said: “I didn’t even know until I phoned my coach to ask ‘was that all right?’ But one of my old coaches said to me the other day, ‘how times have changed.’ Because he saw I was in New York. It’s not long ago I was running around a grass pitch with him. It’s a different venue now. But it’s the same goal.” It raises the stakes for Muir, who has watched her young training partner take her game to new heights at the start of an Olympic year. But the four-time European indoor champion is the biggest reason why Reekie is making the leap into the elite.

“Laura’s taught me everything I know. I came to her at such a young age and she took me straight under her wing,” said Reekie. “Slowly I’ve crept up on her and she knows how hard I work and I appreciate how great an athlete she is. On and off the track, I couldn’t ask for a better training partner and friend. She’s helped me through a lot and I’ve helped her through a lot. And we’ve always got each other and it means a lot.”

Fellow Scot Chris O’Hare won the men’s Wanamaker Mile for the second time in 3:55.61 and confessed his motivation to reach Tokyo 2020 has grown after sitting out last year’s world championships.

The 29-year-old, a European indoor silver medallist last March, bolted clear off the final bend and then revealed how pulling back from the brink of quitting has made him stronger.

He said: “Missing out on the team last year was obviously hard. Last year just seemed to be small injury and niggle, one after another. Like your kids having the cold, it seemed to be one after another. It was quite difficult emotionally. But it gave me a mature outlook on this year to just do my thing, run as hard as I can when I can, and just get after it.”

Elsewhere, Nikki Manson improved the Scottish high jump record for the second time inside a month in the Czech Republic on Saturday. The GB&NI international cleared 1.93 metres to win at the Hustopece indoor meeting to edge up the mark she set recently at the Emirates Arena.

Armand Duplantis broke the world record in the pole vault, clearing 6.17m at the Orlen Copernicus Cup in Torun. The 20-year-old Swede, who is Glasgow-bound next weekend, added one centimetre to the mark set by Renaud Lavillenie in Donetsk in 2014.