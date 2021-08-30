The war of words between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul exploded once again this weekend. Photo credit: Getty Images

Could YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul finally take to the the ring with 22-year-old Love Island star and fellow fighter Tommy Fury?

It’s a feud that doesn’t seem likely to end, and the pair have once again been caught up in a war of words following Paul’s recent showcase fight against Tyron Woodley in Cleveland, Ohio.

24-year-old internet star Paul saw his steadily increasing reputation grow further after defeating former UFC welterweight champion Woodley via a split decision on Sunday night. The win took his record since turning his hand to professional boxing to 4-0 and there’s been plenty of talk about who he may face next.

And Fury, who has long been mooted as potential opposition to the American, has stoked the flames after a backstage war of words led the former Love Island star to pour scorn on the Ohio native.

Rival Fury, who was on the undercard for the evening, has since played down the American’s victory and even cast doubt on the fighter’s future in the ring, claiming Woodley “almost knocked him out” and adding he “doesn't think he has the guts” to return to the ring.

However, could Fury’s claims just be an attempt to add fuel to fire?

Are Jake Paul and Tommy Fury likely to fight? What was said between the pair on Sunday?

With the pair in the same city at the weekend – Paul defeating Tyron Woodley in a match while Tommy won his own fight against Anthony Taylor – it was always likely the long-running feud would continue, and fans were not left disappointed.

The pair became embroiled in a backstage clash when they finally met face-to-face for the first time at the event and Tommy, younger brother of Tyson, claimed that things got heated.

“He confronted me in the hallway with a team of 15-20, jumping all over us. We were ready to fight. I was ready to throw hands. He doesn't understand that me and my team will go now. We'll get stuck in” said Fury.

"His security broke it up because he can't fight. Imagine him in a street fight. He can't fight.

“This man is all in front of the cameras but he doesn’t understand that me and my team will go – now.”

"The man (Paul) can say what he wants about my performance, but he went eight rounds against a guy who just walked forwards and didn't throw a shot.”

However, the American seems unconvinced about Fury’s credentials, citing he doesn’t believe he’s even as tough a battle as his weekend opponent Woodley.

"Fury is supposed to be this big, tough guy from a legendary bloodline – but I got in his face.

"I hired him to be here. I gave him an opportunity to shine.

"The guy had nothing to say. He had a mediocre performance against my sparring partner” added Paul, before saying a fight with Fury “doesn’t make sense.”

How did Molly-Mae get involved in the feud?

Fury’s girlfriend, Pretty Little Thing’s new creative director Molly-Mae Hague, was also caught up in the feud after 24-year-old Paul claimed she had messaged him in October 2018, saying she “might be coming to America later this year and have always been a fan of your videos”.

The Love Island star quickly denied the claim, while her army of fans backed this up, citing an emoji which was included in the alleged message didn’t come into use until 2019.

However, one thing is for sure, it seems like this feud may be here for the long haul.

