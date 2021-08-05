'It's ridiculous' - Galal Yafai targeting boxing gold as GB fighter reaches flyweight final

Galal Yafai is hoping to add a gold to Britain’s medal haul at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after reaching the 52kg flyweight final.

Thursday, 5th August 2021, 9:14 am
Galal Yafai celebrates victory over Saken Bibossinov
The 28-year-old pulled out all the stops against Kazakhstan puncher Saken Bibossinov and advanced to the final after edging a split decision.

Yafai started strongly and despite Bibossinov stepping things up, the Birmingham athlete took the bout on three of five judges’ scorecards.

The 24-year-old Bibossinov thought he had done enough, raising his fists in the air at the bell, but was reduced to tears as the judges scored the contest 30-27, 28-29, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 in favour of the Brit.

Yafai will contest the final against Filipino fighter Carlo Paalam on Saturday and although securing a sixth medal for the boxers, he is hoping to make it gold.

Describing it as “a dream”, Yafai said afterwards: “I can’t believe it, it’s ridiculous.

"We’re a close-knit team, and we support each other – we have six medals now! It shows what GB boxing is.”

Yafai is competing in his second Olympics, having participated in Rio 2016, while older brother Kal boxed at Beijing 2008. A third brother, Gamal, is also a successful fighter but the youngest brother is the first to be guaranteed an Olympic medal.

Team GB could potentially gain a second gold with Lauren Price taking on Dutch hopeful Nouchka Fontijn in the women’s middleweight semi-final on Saturday.

Pat McCormack and Ben Whittaker have already won silver medals, while Frazer Clarke and Karis Artingstall took bronze.

