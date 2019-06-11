In Pictures: The best of Hawick Games
Buccleuch Park was the setting for Hawick Games with the main event the 110 metres handicap.
Here we take a look at some of the best moments of the games.
Connor McLeod from Hawick RP wins heat 2 of the 200m Handicap (picture: Bill McBurnie)
Kai Lennie (3), Shellee Fojick (2), Callum Shiel (1) in the second heat of the 13-16year 90m Handicap (picture: Bill McBurnie)
Earlston's Mhairi Henderson won heat 2 of the 110m sprint Handicap Hawick Games (picture: Bill McBurnie)
Danielle Lockie wins the 400m Handicap in 49.5 secs (picture: Bill McBurnie)
