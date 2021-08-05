'I hate that my story has played out in more heartbreak' - Katarina Johnson-Thompson reacts to Olympics withdrawal

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (C) is injured during the women's heptathlon 200m

The 28-year-old world champion had barely competed in 2021 prior to the Tokyo Games after a serious Achilles problem last year, and she pulled up in the 200m leg of the heptathlon with a calf issue.

"I’ve been knocked so many times and got back up,” she said. “But it will take a lot of time for me to process this reality.”

The Liverpudlian had dropped two places to fifth after a 15th-place finish in the shot put prior to the 200m.

As she came off the bend in the 200m she pulled up and was in obvious discomfort on the floor.

Refusing treatment and the option of leaving the the track in a wheelchair she limped over the line but was disqualified for leaving her lane.

In an emotional Twitter post, Johnson-Thompson wrote: “Only a handful of people understand what I’ve been through. An even smaller amount understand the mental and physical challenges I’ve faced trying to make it back in time through a pandemic after my Achilles ruptured at the back end of December.

"I started the year in a wheelchair and I was not willing to end my Olympic campaign the same way.

"To make it to the line was a miracle. To not only do that, but to be on my way to putting a decent score together, is heartbreaking.

"I truly believed I was capable of winning a medal despite having up to half a year of missed training.”

Johnson-Thompson is expected to launch a defence of her world title in Oregon next year, while the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and European Championships in Munich are also on the cards for 2022.

She continued: “I am proud that I showed up, put myself out there, and tried. It would have been very easy to shy away and pull out, to say I wasn’t ready and blame the injury, but I’m not that type of athlete or person.

"I am a fighter, I’m gritty AF, and I find it extremely hard to give up. I can rest easy knowing I applied myself every single day and pushed until I couldn’t push any more.”

Johnson-Thompson finished 14th in the heptathlon at London 2012 and sixth in Rio in 2016, and revealed she had “sacrified so much" in taking the decision to move to France five year ago to focus her training.

She continued: “I’ve lost heart knowing that the work my team and I have done for the last eight months was for this outcome and I hate that my story has played out in more heartbreak.”

A statement from British Athletics read: "Unfortunately Katarina Johnson-Thompson sustained an injury to her right calf during the 200m and has had to withdraw from the heptathlon.

"To confirm, it is not a repeat of her recent Achilles injury which was on her left leg. There will be no further comment this evening."

Johnson-Thomspon will now not compete in the javelin, long jump and 800m women's heptathlon events which take place on Thursday.

