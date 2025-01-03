Since the middle of December the finest darts players in the world have been fighting it out on the oche for the biggest prize in the sport - the PDC World Championship.

And now, after plenty of thrills and spills, nine-darters and upsets, only two players remain.

Tonight (December 3) will see teenage prodigy and number four seed Luke Littler play his second successive final against former champ and number three seed Michael van Gerwen.

Here’s how The Nuke got there.

1 . Round Two Due to his position as fourth seed, Littler went straight through to Round 2, where he beat England's Ryan Meikle 3-1. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Round Three Another English darter awaited Littler in the third round - Ian White. He was swiftly despatched 4-1 by the prodigy. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Round Four Littler's mettle was tested in the fourth round by yet another Englishman in the shape of Ryan Joyce. It was a nailbiter but he held his nerve to win 4-3. | Getty Images Photo Sales