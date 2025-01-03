This is how Luke 'The Nuke' got to his second World Championship final.This is how Luke 'The Nuke' got to his second World Championship final.
How Luke Littler Reached The Final: Here's how The Nuke ended up facing Van Gerwen to become world champion

By David Hepburn

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 15:50 GMT

There’s just one big game left in this year’s Darts World Championship.

Since the middle of December the finest darts players in the world have been fighting it out on the oche for the biggest prize in the sport - the PDC World Championship.

And now, after plenty of thrills and spills, nine-darters and upsets, only two players remain.

Tonight (December 3) will see teenage prodigy and number four seed Luke Littler play his second successive final against former champ and number three seed Michael van Gerwen.

Here’s how The Nuke got there.

Due to his position as fourth seed, Littler went straight through to Round 2, where he beat England's Ryan Meikle 3-1.

1. Round Two

Another English darter awaited Littler in the third round - Ian White. He was swiftly despatched 4-1 by the prodigy.

2. Round Three

Littler's mettle was tested in the fourth round by yet another Englishman in the shape of Ryan Joyce. It was a nailbiter but he held his nerve to win 4-3.

3. Round Four

Another round and another English player. Littler had little trouble beating Nathan Aspinall in the last eight 5-2.

4. Quarter Final

