How do I watch Andy Murray in Gijon? TV and live stream details for ATP 250 event in Spain

Andy Murray speaks to the media ahead of the Gijon Open.

The 35-year-old Scot, who is currently ranked 48 in the world, recently took part in the Laver Cup and also played a Davis Cup singles rubber on the back of the US Open, where he reached the third round before losing to Matteo Berrettini.

It will be the first time that Murray has played Davidovich Fokina. The 23-year-old Spaniard (WR31) is seeded sixth for the event in Asturias, a region in the north west of his homeland, and is a dangerous opponent for Murray despite his career being interrupted by injury.

Should Murray win, he would face either qualifier Alexei Vatutin of Russia or Argentina’s Pedro Cachin. The tournament is being played on an indoor hard court and the top seed is Andrey Rublev, with Dominic Thiem and Pablo Carreno Busta also in the draw.

When is Murray playing Davidovich Fokina?

Murray’s match in Gijon is due to start at 3.30pm on Tuesday.

How do I watch the Gijon Open?