Andy Murray plays at the Swiss Indoors Basel this week.

It is only the second time in Murray’s career that he has played in Basel. His one and only visit came in 2005, when he made the quarter-finals as a teenager, defeating Tim Henman and Tomas Berdych before losing to Fernando Gonzalez in the last eight. Murray recalled his time in Switzerland in an interview with TennisTV, saying it was the week that he and his wife became an item via MSN Messenger.

Murray will hope to make more memories this time around. The Scot is keen to break into the world’s top 32 and therefore be a seed for the Australian Open at the start of 2023. The event in Basel is a 500 series event and carries some potentially valuable ranking points. Played on an indoor hard court, it was dominated for many years by Roger Federer but the Swiss legend will not be present after retiring from tennis last month. The top seed is Carlos Alcaraz, with Casper Ruud second seed.

When is Murray playing Safiullin?

Murray is due to play Safiullin, the world No 93 from Russia, on Tuesday at 2pm. This will be their second meeting, after Safiullin defeated Murray at an indoor Challenger event in Rennes last year.

How do I watch Murray v Safiullin?

Amazon Prime has the rights to show the Basel Indoors this week, while you can also watch the tournament via TennisTV.

Who does Murray play if he beats Safiullin?