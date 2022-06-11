The 35-year-old Scot is playing some excellent tennis on his favoured grass surface. He has defeated Christopher O’Connell, Alexander Bublik, top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios – all in straight sets – to reach the final and will now take on the Italian Berrettini, who was last year’s runner-up at Wimbledon and his just back from a wrist injury.

What time is Andy Murray playing?

Murray’s match against Berrettini is scheduled to be played at 2pm UK time. With the doubles final between Tim Puetz/Michael Venus and Hubert Hurkacz/Mate Pavic due to start at 11am, it is very unlikely Murray v Berrettini will be delayed.

What channel is the Andy Murray match on?

Currently no UK TV broadcaster has picked up Murray’s matches in Stuttgart. While Amazon Prime hold the majority of the rights for the ATP Tour in this country, they are not showing the event in western Germany this week. However, when Murray faced Aslan Karatsev back in January, the BBC decided to pick it up and may do so again for this final, although at the time of writing this was not the case.

How do I watch Andy Murray v Nick Kyrgios then?

You can watch the match live on the ATP’s main online platform, Tennis TV, although this is a subscription service and costs round £12 per month. Another subscription service, Tennis Channel International – full link here – are also showing the match, while some mainstream bookmakers are streaming it, although you will likely need a funded account to access it.

What is the head-to-head between Murray and Berrettini?