Hockey: Surprise leaders Dunfermline face test as Grange build momentum

After the frustration of several postponements Grange are now on the move up the Premiership and this weekend have a double header against Menzieshill and then their rivals Wildcats.

By Craig Madden
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 7:00 am
The move started with Fraser Heigh’s hat-trick in last week’s 6-3 victory over Inverleith but the teenage striker might find the Wildcats’ defence is made of sterner stuff.

However, pole position is perhaps surprisingly occupied by newly promoted Dunfermline Carnegie, and today will be a real test of their resolve, at home to third-placed Clydesdale.

Clydesdale Western could take top spot in the women`s Premiership if they can see off the present leaders GHK. Although the latter have been the surprise packet of this season, it is doubtful if they have the strength in depth to contain Clydesdale.

Another surprise side Hillhead will also be eyeing top spot but must take three points from fourth-placed Glasgow University. Elsewhere there should be wins for Wildcats, Watsonians and Edinburgh University against teams in the lower echelons.

