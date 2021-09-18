Hockey: Clydesdale Western leave it late, Watsonians rampant in 15-1 win, Dunfermline's fairytale continues

Hockey round-up (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

It looked as if the match was heading for a 3-3 draw until Semple lifted the ball over the keeper with just two minutes of the match left.

The 2019 champions Edinburgh University started their campaign with a comfortable 5-0 win over Gordonians, Georgia Jones helped herself to a hat-trick while Katie Robertson and Jenny Walls got the others for the students.

Watsonians went rampant with a 15-1 win over Erskine Stewarts Melville, Sarah Jamieson scoring half a dozen times while Emily Dark notched a hat-trick for herself in the free-scoring victory.

A double hat-trick by teenager Fraser Heigh was the undoubted highlight in Grange’s 8-2 thumping of Hillhead in the men’s Championship. It was complemented by John McCluskey and Charlie Jack goals however the Edinburgh side still trail Wildcats by a single goal after the Auchenhowie side gave Clydesdale a 7-3 mauling.

It was still level at the interval with two goals from Fraser Calder cancelled out by two strikes by Clydesdale’s Andrew Allan. Wildcats tore open the Clydesdale defence in the second half though with goals from Jonny Christie, Adam Mackenzie, Callum Duke and a late double by Rob Harwood.

Dunfermline Carnegie continued their fairy tale baptism in the Premiership with a 3-2 win at Grove Menzieshill, Aidan McQuade (2) and captain Michael Ross were on target in the win.