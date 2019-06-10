Hockey: Borders trio called up to Scotland

Three Borders players will be part of the Scottish Masters side competing in the Home Countries Tournament held in London this weekend.

Carolyn Allison, (Duns) and Jackie Wilson, (Hawick) are in the Over 50s and ex-Scottish Internationalist Janet Jack (Ancrum) is in the O55s team.

The O60s team will not be attending this tournament this year as this event is too close to the European Championships held in Belgium next week.

The competition will be held at the Southgate Hockey Centre, Trent Park in North London with England being the hosts.

The order of play for the O50s – Ireland, Wales and England. O55’s – England, Wales and Ireland. Scotland have been putting in a great deal of weekend training sessions and every one of these games will be very competitive and tough for the players.

These games will act as great preparations for the Europeans held in Germany from 8-17 August when the 50s team will face France, Ireland and Germany in the qualifying games and then the cross over games. Janet’s O55’s team will face Glo Dutch, Ireland and Germany before the cross over ties.

Carolyn Allison would like to thank ClubSport Berwickshire for their sponsorship this season. It is very much appreciated and a great support to her Masters Hockey season.