Handball: Livingston HC look to make big European impression against Dicken

Livingston Handball Club are in European action this weekend when take on Finnish side Dicken HC at Oriam across two days.

The West Lothian outfit, who won the Scottish Cup last season, play their Helsinki-based counterparts in the second round of the European Handball Federation Challenge Cup.

Livingston HC lost to London Great Dane at the same stage of the tournament last time out, but captain Ross Gannon believes the team go into the clash with the Finns high on confidence.

“We play a fast, effective game and no matter who we play, when we are at our best, we know we can give any team a really tough game,” said Gannon.

“We’ve started the season well and after a good pre-season, we are going into these games with focus, determination and confidence. We know what we are capable of, and we are looking forward to this tie.”

The club’s preparations for the two ties were boosted earlier this week by Livingston Football Club’s goalkeepers, Ross Stewart and Matija Sarkic, joining the squad for a training session.

Dicken HC reached the quarter-finals of the competition last season and go into the games as favourites to progress.

Saturday’s match starts at 5pm, with throw-off on Sunday scheduled for 2pm. Admission prices are £2 for adults, £1 for minors aged 5-16, while under-5s can enter for free.